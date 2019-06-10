close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand

Jharkhand: 10 dead, 23 injured in bus-truck collision

Ten persons were killed and 23 others injured when a Patna-bound bus hit a trailer truck on a national highway in Hazaribagh district on Monday, a senior government official said here.

Jharkhand: 10 dead, 23 injured in bus-truck collision
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Hazaribagh: Ten persons were killed and 23 others injured when a Patna-bound bus hit a trailer truck on a national highway in Hazaribagh district on Monday, a senior government official said here.

The accident took place near Danua-Bhanua area on NH 2 when the bus hit the rear of the trailer truck, he said.

"Eight persons died on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries at Chouparan hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Hazaribagh, Ravi Shankar Shukla, said.

Live TV

Seven men and one child were among those who died on the spot, he said. The injured have been referred to Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital.

The bus was going to Masauree in Patna district from Ranchi, he said.

Tags:
JharkhandHazaribaghBusTruckcollision
Next
Story

A series of unfortunate events: 8 dead after ambulance carrying them from accident site crashes

Must Watch

PT37M56S

Kathua rape and murder case: Six accused convicted, one let off