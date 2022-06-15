NewsIndia
JAC RESULT 2022

Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 BIG UPDATE: Not to be announced today, confirms JAC vice-chairman; check details here

 The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC will not declare the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th results today, June 15 confirms the JAC Vice Chairman Vinod Singh

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
  • Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 not be announced today
  • "There is no preparation to release the results today; the date will be announced soon," said Vinod Singh
  • The JAC class 10 exams were held from March 24 to April 20, 2022

Trending Photos

Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC was expected to declare the JAC 10th 12th board results today but now the reports have confirmed that results will not be out today. The JAC Vice Chairman Vinod Singh has confirmed that the JAC Class 10th 2022 and JAC Class 12th results 2022 will not be announced today. "There is no preparation to release the results today; the date will be announced soon," said Vinod Singh. The JAC class 10 exams were held from March 24 to April 20, 2022, while the JAC Class 12th exams were conducted from March 24 to April 25, 2022. The JAC board exams 2022 were conducted following all the Covid-19 guidelines.

If declared candidates can check their result on these websites:

- jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Here is how you can check your result:

Step 1: Log on to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Last year due to the outbreak of corona virus, class 10th and 12th board exams were canceled, students were passed on the basis of internal assessment. But this time the board had conducted the board exam following the Covid guidelines.

According to the reports Jharkhand Board may release the list of toppers this time. The board had directed all the schools to release the list of 10th 12th toppers before the evaluation process. It is being speculated that, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will honor and reward the toppers.

 

