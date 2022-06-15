NewsIndia
Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results 2022: JAC Class 10, 12 results expected to be out today June 15 at jacresults.com; check Time and other details

JAC is expected to release the JAC 10th and 12th board results today, candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results at jacresults.com 

  • JAC is expected to release the JAC 10th 12th board results today 15 June 2022
  • The candidates can check their JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022 at jacresults.com once its out
  • Over 6.8 lakh students appeared for the exams

Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC is expected to declare the JAC 10th 12th board results today. According to the reports, the Jharkhand Board Result 2022 will be declared today (June 15, 2022) tentatively. However, the board is yet to release official notification on the same. The candidates can check their JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022 at jacresults.com once its out. The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the class 10 and 12 exams between March 24 to April 20, 2022.

Over 6.8 lakh students appeared for the exams, of the total number of students, 3.99 lakh students appeared for JAC Matric Exam 2022 while the rest 2.81 lakh appeared for Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2022.

Here is how to check your result:

Step 1: Log on to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Last year due to the outbreak of corona virus, class 10th and 12th board exams were canceled, students were passed on the basis of internal assessment. But this time the board had conducted the board exam following the Covid guidelines.

According to the reports Jharkhand Board may release the list of toppers this time. The board had directed all the schools to release the list of 10th 12th toppers before the evaluation process. It is being speculated that, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will honor and reward the toppers.

 

 

