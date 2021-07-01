Jharkhand eases COVID-19 curbs from today, restaurants, bars to open with 50% capacity- Check guidelines

New Delhi: The Jharkhand government, after reviewing the COVID situation in the state, decided to relax the COVID-induced lockdown restrictions in the said on Wednesday (June 30, 2021). The state government also issued a new set of guidelines for the state and said that these will come into force from Thursday (July 1, 2021) itself. According to the new order, the shops in the state can now emain open till 8 pm.

"The provisions related to observance of the Health Safety Week in the context of COVID-19 shall stand extended from 6 am on July 1 till further orders," a state government spokesperson said.

The state government also allowed cinema halls, bars, restaurants and multiplexes to operate with 50 percent capacity. Jharkhand also allowed stadiums, gymnasiums and parks to open from Thursday.

The Information Public Relations Department of the Jharkhand government also revealed that banquet halls and community halls will now be allowed to open with 50 person limit. The state government also announced that those coming from outside the state will no longer need to stay in quarantine for 7 days.

The decision to relax the COVID-19 curbs in the state comes after a high-level meeting of the Disaster Management Department which was chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself.

Here are complete guidelines:

- Bus service within the state will be allowed but the prohibition on inter-state bus transport will continue, the official said adding that the norm of seven-day home quarantine for people visiting Jharkhand from other states has been lifted.

- E-pass will not be required for movement in private vehicles within the state, a statement from the state government said adding it will be mandatory for such vehicles coming from outside.

- All government and private offices will be allowed to operate with 50 percent of the workforce.

- All shops can remain open till 8 pm on weekdays and they will be closed from 8 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday.

- Healthcare establishments and milk stores will remain open on weekends, the statement said.

- Cinema halls, bars, multiplexes and restaurants will be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity while stadiums, gymnasiums, and parks can be opened, the statement said.

- All educational institutions will remain closed and examinations conducted by the state will be postponed.

- However, the examinations conducted by the Centre will be held.

- Anganwadi centres will remain closed but food items will be provided to the beneficiaries at home, the statement said.

- Gatherings of more than 50 people will not be allowed.

- Banquet halls and community halls can be opened but the number of people inside cannot exceed 50.

- Religious places will continue to remain closed for devotees and prohibition on procession will continue.

- Organising exhibitions and fairs will also not be allowed.

- Wearing masks in public places and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 and 120 recoveries on Wednesday. According to the state COVID-19 bulletin, the new cases pushed the case tally in Jharkhand to 3,45,610.As many as 3,39,583 people recovered from the disease so far in the state. The active number of cases in the state stands at 914.

(With agency inputs)

