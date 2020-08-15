Jharkhand gets new emblem on the eve of independence day

Ranchi: Governor of Jharkhand, Draupadi Murmu along with state Chief Minister Hemant Soren unveiled the new emblem of the state on Friday that is on the eve of 74th independence day of India .

The unveiling ceremony took place at Aryabhat auditorium. The event was also attended by few prominent leader of the state including Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Shibu Soren and other people.

The new emblem reflects the greenery, and tribal culture, rich resources of the state. It has the Ashoka emblem enclosed within concentric circles having representation of state-tribal dance celebration motifs, the Palash flower also known as the flame of the forest and elephants.

The Elephants used in the emblem symbolise the state`s grand past, strength, collective wisdom and resolve to move forward while the Palash flower also reflects the state`s natural beauty. The blooming of the flower also indicates arrival of the spring season - a harbinger of prosperity.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Chief Minister Hemant Soren shared the emblem writing that the new emblem is dedicated to its people.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemant Soren said: "With abundant natural resources, a vibrant diverse culture and a tribal heritage with it`s innumerable tribes, Jharkhand has a unique place in the country. The new emblem reflects vision, renewed vigour and enthusiasm. The government of Jharkhand recognises and celebrates the rich heritage of the state by releasing the state emblem that reflect the ethos of it`s people, their ambitions, values, philosophy and culture."