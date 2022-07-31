Jharkhand govt toppling row: 3 Congress MLAs, nabbed with HUGE CASH, arrested

Howrah: Five people, including all the three Congress Jharkhand MLAs who were nabbed with loads of cash in Bengal’s Howrah, were arrested on Sunday, reported ANI quoting Swati Bhangalia, SP, Howrah Rural. All five people will be presented in court today. The MLAs, Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari, were caught by Howrah police on Saturday and a huge amount of cash was found in their car. The Congress party has alleged the involvement of the BJP government and termed the cash seizure an attempt to topple the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance government. Meanwhile, BJP has countered the allegations and said that Congress is trying to destabilise the Jharkhand government.

Congress suspends the 3 MLAs

Congress on Sunday suspended its three Jharkhand MLAs- Dr. Irfan Ansari, Naman Vixal Kongadi and Rajesh Kachhap- who were caught with a large amount of cash in Howrah district of West Bengal, for anti-party activities.

Addressing a press conference, Jharkhand Congress in-charge and party`s general secretary Avinash Pandey said that the top leadership of the party has taken this decision in view of the allegations against the three MLAs.

BJP rejects Congress’s allegations

After Jharkhand Congress alleged that BJP attempted to destabilize the state government following the seizure of cash from three MLAs, BJP slammed the Congress for their allegations.

Talking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said "Whenever Congress or leaders from the Jharkhand government land up in any difficulty they immediately start using the word `destabilization` like Pakistan`s government use Kashmir word. But they cannot escape by blaming BJP."