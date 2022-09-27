NewsIndia
JHARKHAND

Jharkhand horror: Family force-fed excreta and urine, tortured with hot iron rods for practising 'witchcraft'

Villagers in Jharkhand's Dumka district claimed that the animals and children of the village were getting sick due to the victims' witchcraft.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 07:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Four people including three women were tortured with hot iron rods in Jharkhand's Dumka
  • The victims were accused of practicing 'witchcraft'
  • The police later took the victims to a hospital for treatment

New Delhi: In a shocking case, four people including three women were tortured with hot iron rods and forced to consume excreta and urine by people from Aswari village as they were accused of practicing 'witchcraft' in Jharkhand's Dumka district. Despite being treated in such an inhumane manner, the victims were hesitant to come forward to the police about the torture faced due to embarrassment.

The police, after receiving information about the heinous incident, reached the village and took the victims to a hospital for treatment.

Also Read: DNA Exclusive: Analysis of superstitions against women in villages

According to information, a person named Jyotin Murmu called a meeting of the people of the village on Saturday night. In the meeting, one of the three women - Srilal Murmu`s family was accused of being witches.

It was claimed that the animals and children of the village were getting sick due to their witchcraft. After this, about a dozen people armed with sticks and other weapons attacked the victims' house.

Three women of the family, Sonamani Tudu, Rasi Murmu, Kosa Tudu as well as Srilal Murmu were brutally thrashed. After this, all four were caught and excreta and urine were forcibly put in their mouths. They were also thrashed with hot iron rods.

The victims were reportedly threatened that the entire family would be killed if they reported the incident to the police. On Sunday morning, the victims were thrashed again.

Meanwhile, Saraiyahat police station in-charge Vinay Kumar got information about the incident, and a police team was sent to the village. The four people were first admitted to the Saraiyahat Community Health Centre. However, considering their critical condition, they were shifted to Deoghar for further treatment.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the attackers, the police said.

(With IANS inputs)


