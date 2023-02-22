topStoriesenglish2575906
NewsIndia
BIRD FLU

Jharkhand on Alert After Bird flu Cases Reported in State-Run Poultry Farm: Official

According to Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Chowdhary, a medical team has been constituted to keep a vigil on the border areas of the district and sampling of chickens/ducks from large poultry farms.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 09:50 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Jharkhand on Alert After Bird flu Cases Reported in State-Run Poultry Farm: Official

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government is on alert after bird flu cases were reported in a government-run poultry farm in Bokaro district, official said on Tuesday. The presence of the H5N1 variant was confirmed among a protein-rich breed of chicken, popularly known as 'Kadaknath', at the farm in Lohanchal, they said. "Kadaknath chickens died due to bird flu in Government Poultry Farm located in Lohanchal, as per report received from the laboratory...Areas within a one km radius have been declared as affected zone and areas within a 10 km radius declared as surveillance zone.

"Sale of chicken/duck etc will be banned in these areas," an official statement issued by Bokaro district administration said. Additional Chief Secretary, of Health, Arun Kumar Singh told PTI that the state was on alert.

According to Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Chowdhary, a medical team has been constituted to keep a vigil on the border areas of the district and sampling of chickens/ducks from large poultry farms.

Besides, the medical team has been asked to collect samples of people living in the infected zone, while a separate ward has been set up at Sadar Hospital for the treatment of anyone infected with bird flu.

The administration has urged people to refrain from eating chicken/duck for a few days. Symptoms of the infection in humans include severe upper back pain, fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold, and blood in the sputum, it said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?