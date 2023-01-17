topStoriesenglish
Jharkhand SHOCKER: IIM Ranchi student found dead with hands tied in hostel room

 The FSL team has seized a mobile phone found in the hostel room.

Jharkhand SHOCKER: IIM Ranchi student found dead with hands tied in hostel room

New Delhi: A student was found dead at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi on Tuesday (January 17). The student was found dead in his hostel room that was locked from inside. The deceased's hands were tied. 

Speaking to ANI SP Ranchi-Rural informed that an SIT has been constituted to probe the case and the FSL team has seized a mobile phone found in the room.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem and further details are awaited.

