Al-Qaeda-linked terror module busted in Assam; Madrasa teachers among 17 held

Guwahati: In a major crackdown in the northeastern state of Assam, as many as 17 persons, including six Madarsa teachers, were held on Thursday for allegedly having links with terror groups. They were detained for their alleged links with global terror outfits including Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while coming down heavily on the "Jihadi modules" in the state, said that a lot of information is expected from these arrests.

"From yesterday till today, we have caught two Jihadi modules in Barpeta and Morigaon districts of Assam and arrested all the people involved with Jihadi modules. This coordinated action along with the national police agencies, was a coordinated effort and we will get a lot more information from these arrests," ANI quoted Sarma as saying on Thursday.

Reacting over the development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The government-run madrasas have already been shut down in the state. These are two religious madrasas. We have already sealed one and the district administration was instructed to shift the children from there to a nearby school."

According to the Assam Police, Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, who is an accused in the case, is a resident of Saharia Gaon in the Morigaon district, and an active member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) which is linked to Al Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS).He is an important financial conduit of the ABT module in India.

The police further said to have arrested a Madarsa teacher and detained five others from another madarsa in Morigaon district. Similarly, seven persons from Barpeta, one from Guwahati, and another three persons were detained in the state`s capital on Thursday. All of them are reportedly suspected to have links with terror outfits like al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The police reportedly informed that Mustafa runs a madrassa (Jamiul Huda Madrassa) in the Saharia Gaon village, which has been sealed by the police after it was suspected to be a harbour or safe house of the detained persons. "The activities of the madrassa were being funded through the proceeds of unlawful activities. It is suspected of being a harbour or safe house of the detained persons," the police said.

Besides Mustafa, the police also arrested Afsaruddin Bhuyan, 39, from Morigaon. The police arrested Abbas Ali, 22, hailing from Goalpara, adding "He provided logistics and shelter to one of the absconding members namely Mehbubur Rehman."

Mehbubur Rehman alias Mehbub, a wanted in the Jogighopa PS case, is also a member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, and was arrested by the Bongaigaon police team on July 26. The other people arrested are Jubair Khan (25), Rafiqul Islam (27), Dewan Hamidul Islam (20), Moinul Haque (42), Kajibur Hussain (37), Muzibaur Rahman (50), Shahanur Aslam and Sahjahan Ali (34).

Eight persons have been arrested by Barpeta Police for links with AQIS and ABT. A case (no 763/22) has been registered at Barpeta police station under Section 120(b)/121/121(A) IPC read with Section 17/18/18(B)/19/20 UA(P) Act, 1967. The police have seized numerous electronic devices and incriminating documents from detained persons. Further investigation and operations are being carried out to unearth the linkages and network."It`s an outcome of a long surveillance operation of Assam police and central agencies," added Special DGP GP Singh.

Morigaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna N told IANS that after interrogating Mustafa, police produced him before the court on Thursday afternoon. The police have detained five teachers from another madrasa, meant for girls, in Saruchala area of the district. SP Aparna said, "Their interrogation is going on, we have not arrested them so far," adding that more details can be divulged only after further investigation.

Assam Special DGP (Law and order) GP Singh said that in the last 48 hours a total of 11 persons were arrested in the state for allegedly having links with terror groups. The police have been running a surveillance operation to bust the terror racket in the state.

The state DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that AQIS has shown signs of expanding its base in northeast India. Recently, al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri issued an appeal to his groups to intrude in Assam, stated the Assam top cop. "Their quarterly magazine is now published in Bengali, with an aim to radicalise youths from Assam which may be very dangerous," he added.

(With ANI/IANS Inputs)