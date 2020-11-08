हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
jilted lover

Jilted lover sets 15-yr-old on fire for repeatedly rejecting his sexual advances in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old minor girl was set ablaze in a village in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh by a youth after she rejected his sexual advances. The incident took place on November 6.

Jilted lover sets 15-yr-old on fire for repeatedly rejecting his sexual advances in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Ballia
Representational Image

BALLIA: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old minor girl was set ablaze in a village in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh by a youth after she rejected his sexual advances. The incident took place on November 6.

The girl was set on fire by a 21-year-old youth, identified as Krishna Gupta, a resident of her village after which the victim was admitted to a hospital in Ballia, Dubhar police station SHO Anil Chandra Tiwari told PTI. He added that the girl belonged to a low caste.

As the girl situation turned critical, she was referred to a hospital in Varanasi, he said.

On the girl's father complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl's father told police that the accused abducted his daughter from his house and set her on fire as she had been consistently rejecting the man's sexual advances towards her.

The accused has been arrested.

Live TV

Tags:
jilted loverBalliaUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath
Next
Story

COVID-19 tally in India crosses 85 lakh mark with 45,674 new cases
  • 85,07,754Confirmed
  • 1,26,121Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,86,00,930Confirmed
  • 12,32,214Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M11S

Zee Adhyatam: Visit to Gangotri Dham today