Haryana

Jind bypoll: Counting of votes resumes after protests over 'missing' EVMs

The counting agents walked out of the counting centre claiming that EVMs were missing from table numbers 4 and 5.

Jind bypoll: Counting of votes resumes after protests over &#039;missing&#039; EVMs

JIND: The counting of votes for Haryana's Jind by-election was stopped for a while on Thursday after many agents of candidates complained about the mismatch of serial numbers of the EVMs at table number 4 and 5.

The counting agents walked out of the counting centre claiming that EVMs were missing from table numbers 4 and 5. They started creating a ruckus outside the counting centre forcing the police to resort to mild lathicharge to control the situation. The counting resumed after the brief interruption.

Earlier, the INLD candidate had accused the police of not allowing his agent to enter the counting centre.

Meanwhile, after seven rounds of counting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Krishan Middha was leading by 9,310 votes over his nearest rival Digvijay Chautala of the Jannayak Janata Party.

Middha bagged 32,180 votes, while Chautala garnered 22,870 votes.

Congress national spokesman Surjewala was at the third position with 13,733 votes.

The returning officer has asked the counting agents of candidates to exercise restaint and submit written complaints to him.

The mobile internet services in Jind are down.

