Jindal Company fire Nashik: 9 people injured in MASSIVE factory EXPLOSION - Read details

In a distressing incident, nine people got burnt alive in a massive explosion at Jindal Company at Nashik-Mumbai highway. The incident took place at around 11 am in the morning on the first day of the year. As per initial inputs, explosion took place after an explosion in the boiler of the plant. The explosion was so tremendous that the impact was felt in 20 to 25 villages. Complete information has not been received yet. Those who got burnt in the explosion have been admitted to a private hospital.

Several senior officers, including District Collector Gangadharan D and Police SP Shahaji Umap have also reached the spot. Fire officials of Nashik Municipal Corporation said that the fire is spreading fiercely due to the kind of raw material kept in the factory. Therefore, it may take more time to control the fire. The reason behind the fire is still no clear.

According to officials, the company of Jindal Group is near Mundhegaon in Igatpuri. There was a sudden huge explosion in the factory and a fire broke out. By the time the workers present there could understand anything, the fire started spreading rapidly and many people got injured in no time. Relief and rescue work in the area is going on, however, the explosion has caused an atmosphere of panic in the area. According to the information, the condition of the company is serious. Due to the fire, there are frequent explosions in the factory.

Live TV