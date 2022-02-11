'Jinnah's soul has entered into Congress': Assam CM on Hijab row

New Delhi: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (February 11) said while commenting on the ongoing Hijab row said, Congress has entered politics of polarisation and it seems like Jinnah's soul has entered into the party.

"They (Congress) say it's right to open madrasas, opening Muslim universities is right, they also say it's right to wear hijab," said Sarma.

Assam CM further added, "Sometimes they (Congress) say that India isn't a nation but union of states. Hearing all this makes one feel if Jinnah's soul has entered into Congress."

Attacking further at Congress Party, Assam CM said, Hijab issue is generated by the Congress Party as it politicises the Islam religion for its own good. "It's only right for their politics of polarisation to end. I think it'll end to a large extent after elections in the five states," he said.

#WATCH | Country is struggling... with Karnataka incident. The way Congress is trying to divide the country is worrisome... it's representing 'tukde tukde' gang... they have only one goal, to repeat the situation as it was before 1947: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/MBnJvsC2TI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Supreme Court refused to give an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the interim order of the Karnataka High Court.

Supreme Court said it is watching what is happening in Karnataka and in the hearing before the High Court. Supreme Court also asked lawyers to not make it a national-level issue and said it will interfere at an 'appropriate time.'

(With ANI inputs)

