हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
hijab row

'Jinnah's soul has entered into Congress': Assam CM on Hijab row

"Sometimes they (Congress) say that India isn't a nation but union of states. Hearing all this makes one feel if Jinnah's soul has entered into Congress," said Assam CM HB Sarma.

&#039;Jinnah&#039;s soul has entered into Congress&#039;: Assam CM on Hijab row

New Delhi: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (February 11) said while commenting on the ongoing Hijab row said, Congress has entered politics of polarisation and it seems like Jinnah's soul has entered into the party.

"They (Congress) say it's right to open madrasas, opening Muslim universities is right, they also say it's right to wear hijab," said Sarma. 

Assam CM further added, "Sometimes they (Congress) say that India isn't a nation but union of states. Hearing all this makes one feel if Jinnah's soul has entered into Congress."

Attacking further at Congress Party, Assam CM said, Hijab issue is generated by the Congress Party as it politicises the Islam religion for its own good. "It's only right for their politics of polarisation to end. I think it'll end to a large extent after elections in the five states," he said.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court refused to give an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the interim order of the Karnataka High Court. 

Supreme Court said it is watching what is happening in Karnataka and in the hearing before the High Court. Supreme Court also asked lawyers to not make it a national-level issue and said it will interfere at an 'appropriate time.'

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
hijab rowHimanta Biswa SarmaCongress
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi hits back on PM Narendra Modi's Goa liberation remarks

Must Watch

PT6M50S

Badhir News: Attempts are being made to divide the country - Himanta Biswa Sarma