JJP made an alliance with BJP in the interest of Haryana: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

New Delhi: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, at Zee News' India Ka DNA Conclave, said that his Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) made an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the interest of the state.

BJP won 40 seats in Haryana, but failed to cross the halfway-mark to form the government, after which, the party sealed a post-poll alliance with JJP. Chautala's party played the role of a kingmaker in Haryana politics, after it won 10 seats. Two days after the election results were announced, Chautala met Home Minister Amit Shah and then, their alliance was announced.

At the Conclave, Chautala said that the voters bestowed their trust upon JJP based on the hard work the party did in three months.

"Our party won 10 seats in the Assembly and remained the runner-up at the same number of constituencies. JJP made an alliance with the BJP in the interest of Haryana," Chautala stated.

"Some 'political gangs' in Haryana are defaming us," he added.

The Deputy CM also reiterated that the JJP with BJP will complete the five-year term of the government in Haryana and put the state in the path of progress.

On Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's "we don't have a Dushyant whose father in jail" comment, he said, "My father was in jail since 2013 but Sanjay Raut remembers him only in 2019." Dushyant's father and former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Ajay Chautala is currently serving a jail term in a recruitment scam.

Meanwhile, Chautala also said that Haryana has bestowed upon then the political legacy of Chaudhary Devi Lal, his great grandfather.