J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed, 5 Security Personnel Injured In Kulgam Encounter

Two terrorists have been killed, and five security personnel were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. The bodies of the terrorists, along with two AK-47 rifles and other ammunition, were recovered from the scene. This marks conclusion of another successful anti-terror operation in Adigam village of Kulgam district.

The bodies of the terrorists were also retrieved, though their identities are still being verified. Earlier, in the early hours of the morning, an operation was launched in the village after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area. When security personnel began their search, the terrorists opened fire, injuring four army soldiers and a police officer of ASP rank.

The security forces retaliated effectively, leading to a prolonged encounter between the terrorists and the forces in the Adigam area of Kulgam. Additional reinforcements were called to the spot, and both the army and Jammu and Kashmir police sealed all entry and exit points.

A police officer in charge of the operation stated that the house where the terrorists were hiding was cordoned off. Seeing this, the terrorists attempted to flee but failed to break the cordon and took shelter in a cowshed.

Senior officers from the army and Jammu and Kashmir police visited the encounter site to oversee the operation.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V. K. Birdhi, speaking to Zee News, said, "The operation was launched following specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the area." He mentioned that the encounter began in the Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam, and details about the terrorists will be shared after the operation concludes. He also noted that "The injuries occurred during the initial exchange of fire as security forces engaged the terrorists. The injured personnel, including an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), were evacuated to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable."

Before concluding the operation, the area was thoroughly searched, and all arms, ammunition, and the terrorists' bodies were recovered.