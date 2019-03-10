हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

The operation, which is still underway, took place at Pinglish village in Tral in the district.

J&amp;K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

At least three terrorists were killed on Sunday after an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The operation, which is still underway, took place at Pinglish village in Tral in the district.

The bodies, recovered by the security forces, are yet to be identified.

Several arms including two AK-47 rifles and a pistol has been recovered. 

The security forces had cordoned and launched a search operation in the district after receiving specific intelligence input about presence of the terrorists in the area. When the security forces were conducting the searches, the terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated, triggering an encounter.

A search is currently underway. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPulwamaJammu and Kashmir encounterPulwama encounter
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election 2019: All you need to know about the model code of conduct

Must Watch

PT58M6S

2019 Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11, counting on May 23