J&K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

At least three terrorists were killed on Sunday after an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation, which is still underway, took place at Pinglish village in Tral in the district.

The bodies, recovered by the security forces, are yet to be identified.

Several arms including two AK-47 rifles and a pistol has been recovered.

The security forces had cordoned and launched a search operation in the district after receiving specific intelligence input about presence of the terrorists in the area. When the security forces were conducting the searches, the terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated, triggering an encounter.

A search is currently underway.