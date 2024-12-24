J&K: 5 Soldiers Dead After Army Vehicle Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Poonch

Jammu And Kashmir News: At least five soldiers lost their lives after an army vehicle met with an accident in the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Following the tragic incident, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said that rescue operations were underway, and the injured personnel were provided medical care.

The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when an Army vehicle was on its way to Banoi in the district, Army officials said, as reported by news agency PTI. They further stated that rescue teams have recovered five bodies. The vehicle plunged into a gorge, approximately 300-350 feet deep, they added.

(With agencies inputs)