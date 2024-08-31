J&K Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Turmoil As Two More Leaders Resign Over Ticket Distribution

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir has been hit by internal strife as two prominent leaders resigned from the party, just as assembly elections loom on the horizon.

Kashmir Singh, who served as the BJP’s Samba district president, announced his resignation from the party’s primary membership on Saturday. Singh, a long-time party loyalist with over four decades of service, expressed his disappointment with the party’s decision to nominate Surjit Singh Slathia, a former minister in the Congress-NC coalition government, as a candidate. Slathia, who was a member of the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) before joining the BJP in 2021, has been a contentious figure within the party.

Opposition To Slathia's Candidature

Kashmir Singh said that the ticket distribution was a betrayal of the party’s core ideology. “With a heavy heart, I am submitting my resignation from the primary membership of the party for which I have worked for 42 long years,” Singh said. He argued that the decision to give the ticket to Slathia, who had previously opposed the BJP's ideology and the revocation of Article 370, was unjust to the party’s grassroots workers.

In his resignation letter addressed to J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, Singh made it clear that his decision could be reversed if the party reconsidered its choice of candidate. He urged the BJP to replace Slathia with a senior party member, warning that if his request was ignored, he would contest the election as an independent candidate. “Otherwise, I am going to take forward this struggle and file my nomination papers as an independent candidate against him,” Singh added.

BJP Youth Leader Kanav Sharma's Resignation

Kanav Sharma, who served as the Jammu District President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), has resigned from his position in protest against the party's decision to allocate a ticket to Yudhvir Sethi for the Jammu East constituency. Sharma, a third-generation member of his family dedicated to the BJP's ideology, expressed that this decision conflicts with his principles.

In his resignation letter, which was shared on social media, Sharma highlighted his objections to Yudhvir Sethi's candidacy, citing the latter's involvement in corrupt practices during his wife Priya Sethi's tenure as education minister. "This decision is unacceptable to my conscience," Sharma stated, emphasizing his discontent with the party's choice.

Along with his resignation, Sharma also announced the immediate dissolution of his team, marking a significant step back from his active role within the BJYM. He conveyed that his decision was made in the best interest of maintaining the integrity of the organization.

Growing Resentment Within Party Ranks

There is a broader wave of dissatisfaction within the BJP's ranks, particularly concerning ticket distribution in several key constituencies, including Jammu North, Jammu East, Paddar, Ramban, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Chhamb, and Akhnoor. The growing unrest among party workers signals significant internal challenges for the BJP in these areas.