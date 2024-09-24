J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Jammu And Kashmir Gears Up For Phase 2 Polling; 25.78 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 239 Candidates

Amid tight security, all arrangements have been finalized across six districts of Jammu & Kashmir for the second phase of polling, set to be held on 25th September. A total of 25.78 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates contesting for 26 assembly constituencies. This phase will cover 26 assembly constituencies across six districts of Jammu & Kashmir, including Ganderbal, Srinagar, and Budgam in the Kashmir Division, and Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch in the Jammu Division. All polling materials, including EVMs, have been distributed to polling staff.

Khalid Hussain Malik, the Returning Officer, stated, "Our polling staff is ready and set to move to their respective polling stations. Every facility is in place at the polling booths. In terms of security, live webcasting will be conducted and monitored in control rooms. All polling vehicles have GPS chips and are being closely tracked. Everything is prepared. Polling will begin at 7:00 AM and end at 6:00 PM. We urge all voters to come out and cast their votes."

This phase of the assembly elections will feature several prominent candidates, including former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah, Apni Party Chief Altaf Bukhari, Congress State President Tariq Hameed Karra, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi of the PDP, and BJP State President Ravindra Raina.

In the Kashmir Division, 15 assembly constituencies are up for election: Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, 26-Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, and Chadoora. In the Jammu Division, 11 assembly constituencies are set to go to the polls: Gulabgarh, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Thannamandi, Surankote, Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar.

According to the latest electoral rolls, 25,78,099 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase, comprising 13,12,730 male voters, 12,65,316 female voters, and 53 third-gender voters. Highlighting the crucial role played by the youth of Jammu & Kashmir in strengthening democracy, 1,20,612 voters aged 18 to 19 are eligible to vote in the second phase of the assembly elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 3,502 polling stations with 100% webcasting across the 26 assembly constituencies. Adequate security measures have been implemented, with 300 additional SSB and CRPF battalions deployed alongside security forces already stationed in these six districts.

Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, stated, "We have made all necessary preparations, and security arrangements are in place according to ECI guidelines. All polling stations are fully equipped, and we expect a good voter turnout."

Out of the total, 1,056 are urban polling stations and 2,446 are rural polling stations. To enhance voter participation, 157 special polling stations have been set up for this phase, including 26 polling booths managed by women, known as Pink Polling Stations, 26 polling stations managed by specially-abled persons, 26 polling stations manned by youths, 31 border polling stations, 26 green polling stations, and 22 unique polling stations. Voting will take place from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.