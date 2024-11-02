J&K: Big Win For Security Forces, Three Terrorists Killed Including LeT Commander Usman In Kashmir Valley

The Security forces have neutralized three terrorists in two separate encounters in Kashmir Valley today, marking a major success in ongoing anti-terror operations. These encounters took place in Srinagar and Anantnag districts, where a substantial cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

The first encounter began earlier today in the Khanyar area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district. This marked the first major encounter in this densely populated downtown area in over two years.

The slain terrorist, identified as LeT commander Usman of the Pakistani-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, was responsible for multiple attacks, including the killing of Inspector Masroor.

"Today, we eliminated him," said IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi in an exclusive conversation with Zee News. "The Jammu and Kashmir police received credible intelligence on his location, and after a cordon and search operation, a prolonged gunfight ensued, ending in Usman’s death. A significant quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered, though the area is still under search."

The operation faced challenges due to the densely populated surroundings, leading to a lengthy standoff. After nearly 10 hours, a controlled blast helped track Usman’s movements within the building, where he was ultimately neutralized.

Meanwhile, the second encounter took place in the Kokernag Larnoo forest area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, where two additional terrorists were killed. Among them was Zahid, a local terrorist; the other terrorist’s identity is being verified. "This group was involved in the killing of a non-local vendor and a Territorial Army soldier, Hilal Ahmed, in South Kashmir," IGP Birdi noted. "The operation was based on intelligence of terrorist activity in the area, and forces responded swiftly."

Security forces are continuing searches in Kokernag to ensure no other terrorists remain in the area. Reinforcements have been deployed to prevent any potential escapes.

IGP Birdi also commented on an ongoing anti-terror operation in Bandipora, North Kashmir, where terrorists fired on security forces on Friday evening. Searches are still underway, with two bags believed to be linked to terrorist activities recovered from the area.

These recent operations follow a surge in terrorist attacks across Kashmir, including incidents in Shopian, Tral, Gagengair, Gulmarg, and Budgam. On Friday evening, two non-local laborers were shot and injured in Budgam’s Mazhama area. With security forces on high alert, these latest actions demonstrate their commitment to ensuring peace and safety across the region.