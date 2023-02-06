J&K: Construction of Road Begins After 70 Yrs In Udhampur

Construction of a road has begun after a gap of 70 years in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The Construction of 3-km long road, under Thanoa Panchayat, is funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), aiming to enhance the connectivity for the locals. The road will be constructed between Khubani village and Tarmara village in Panchayat Thanoa.

Being built at a cost of 6.39 crores, the road will benefit a population of 2,000 people across four wards of Thanoa and other adjoining areas. Locals thanked the Narendra Modi-led government for providing road connectivity to them after 40 years.