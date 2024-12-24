J&K: Cops In Srinagar Intensify Crackdown On Narcotics And Drug Peddling In 2024

Srinagar Police has been conducting a relentless crackdown against drug trafficking in the city with the aim of curbing the menace of drugs and dismantling the infrastructure supporting drug trafficking.

During the year 2024, 94 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered in several police stations across the district, and 156 accused persons involved in peddling and trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances have been arrested by Srinagar Police.

Pertinently, 26 notorious drug peddlers have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act) in different jails of the UT of J&K (Central Jails, Udhampur, Bhaderwah, and Kathua Kot Balwal Jammu) after obtaining the formal detention orders from the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, on the basis of dossiers prepared by the Srinagar police against them.

These drug peddlers have been involved in the peddling of narcotics among the youth of Srinagar on an alarming scale. Besides, they were also involved in several NDPS Act cases of various police stations of Srinagar. Despite several NDPS Act cases registered against them, they did not mend their ways after getting bailed out from courts and were brazenly promoting drugs among the youth of the valley, especially in Srinagar, through their illegal narcotics network.

Notably, the properties, both movable and immovable, acquired by the drug peddlers through proceeds of illegal trafficking of drugs and narcotics have been attached by the police under provisions of section 68 of the NDPS Act.

Among these, the police have attached 07 vehicles and 07 residential houses that were acquired illegally by the accused persons through the narcotics trade. The estimated value of properties attached is Rs 4.47 crores. Besides, 23 bank accounts belonging to these drug peddlers have been frozen in NDPS Act cases.

The recoveries of drugs and narcotics made by Srinagar Police include:

Brown Sugar - 1.17 kg

Heroin - 2.92 kg

Charas - 13.13 kg

Ganja - 10.16 kg

Crystal meth - 2.83 kg

Cannabis/Poppy Straw - 44.18 kg

Psychotropic substances: 284 bottles and 2823 tabs of banned drugs. Moreover, Rs 490,696 in cash, 17 mobile phones, and 01 drone have also been recovered from the drug peddlers.

J&K Police affirms its steadfast commitment to eliminating drug peddling in the region with the full might of the law. We also caution those engaged in this unlawful activity that the long arm of the law would catch them sooner than anticipated, and every offender will face justice.