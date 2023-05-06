J&K Encounter: One Terrorist Killed, Other Injured As Operation Continues In Rajouri

New Delhi: Security forces killed one terrorist in a gunfight, while another was most likely injured on Saturday in an ongoing operation in the densely forested area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency PTI quoted Indian Army as saying. The terrorist had a large cache of weapons and ammunition, including one AK56, four AK magazines, 56 AK rounds, a 1x9mm Pistol with Magazine, three grenades and one ammunition pouch, PTI quoted a defence spokesperson as saying. The terrorist’s identity is being verified. Five army personnel were killed and a major-rank officer was injured on Friday in an explosion triggered by the militants during the ongoing operation to flush out the terrorists.

Recoveries made so far include 1 AK56, 4 Mags of AK, 56 rounds of AK, 1 x 9mm Pistol with Mag, 3 grenades & 1 ammunition Pouch.

Army Kills LeT Terrorist In Baramulla

Earlier, an anti-terror operation in the wee hours of Saturday in the Baramulla district in North Kashmir resulted in the killing of one LeT terrorist. This was the fourth encounter in J&K in the past 96 hours, in which five terrorists were killed and five soldiers were martyred.

According to a police official, the operation was launched at Karhama village of Kunzer area after receiving information about the presence of a terrorist. As the forces approached the suspected spot, the terrorist opened fire and a gunfight ensued. The terrorist, who was a resident of Kulgam and affiliated with LeT, was neutralized in the exchange of fire.

SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpuri said, “Our forces are alert and any such attempt will be met with a strong response. We hope the G20 Summit will be organized successfully. As per our enquiry, there was only one terrorist.” He added that the search operation was still going on to ensure that no other terrorist or weapon was left behind.

Jammu and Kashmir is on high alert in view of the G20 meeting starting on the 22nd of May in Kashmir. LoC (line of control) and international borders are being patrolled day and night to ensure that no terrorists can infiltrate or terrorists across the border can’t push any kind of arms and ammunition to Indian territory.