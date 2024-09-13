Advertisement
J&K Encounters: Jawan, 2 Terrorist Killed In Gunfight With Militants

The army, in an official statement, revealed that the joint operation in Kishtwar's Chatroo area was launched in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, following specific intelligence inputs. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 10:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In fresh encounters that are still underway in Jammu and Kashmir, one jawan was martyred while two terrorists were killed in separate gunfights. According to a senior army official, four soldiers sustained injuries during an intense gunfight with militants in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir. One soldier was also killed in the encounter, said multiple reports. In a separate operation in Kathua, forces from the Rising Star Corps neutralized two terrorists.

The army, in an official statement, revealed that the joint operation in Kishtwar's Chatroo area was launched in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, following specific intelligence inputs. Contact with the militants was established around 3:30 PM, leading to a firefight in which four soldiers were injured. The operation remains ongoing.

The White Knight Corps said in a post on X, "Based on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation with J&K Police was launched in area Chatroo at #Kishtwar. A contact was established and scout leading the patrol exchanged heavy volume of fire with the terrorists at 1530 hrs. In the ensuing firefight four army personnel have been injured. The  operation is in progress."

Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army said that two terrorists were killed in Kathua. "In the Joint operation launched on 11 Sep by Troops of Rising Star Corps and J&K Police, Two Terrorists Neutralised & Large War Like Stores Recovered. Operations Conclude," it said.

Based on a tip-off, security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in the Naidgham area within the Chatroo belt, according to police officials. During the operation, an exchange of gunfire took place between the search teams and terrorists hiding in the Pingnal Dugadda forest, located in the upper reaches of Naidgham village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Chatroo Police Station, the police reported.

