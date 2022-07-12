New Delhi: A group of unidentified miscreants vandalised a temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday (July 11). Police has registered a case against them for allegedly damaging an idol. The case was filed on Tuesday, a day after the incident which has caused unrest in the village.

"An FIR has been registered and a police team deputed to probe the incident and bring the culprits to book," a police official said as quoted by PTI.

This development took place after nearby locals protested against the incident and pressed for the arrest of the accused.

According to a PTI report, protestors had blocked a main road and senior police officers were compelled to disperse the angry villagers. To diffuse the tension, they promised villagers to bring the temple to justice and punish the culprits.

This counts as the third case of temple vandalism in Jammu region in the past 3 months. Before this, a similar incident occurred at Sidhra area of Jammu on April 8 and then at Vasuki Naag temple in the upper reaches of Doda district on June 5.

Live TV