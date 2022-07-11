Top Jaish commander gunned down in south Kashmir during encounter

SRINAGAR: Top JeM commander Kaiser Koka along with other terrorists were killed in a gunfight at Wandakpora village of Awantipora police district of South Kashmir. Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said that Kaiser Koka who was active since 2018 was among two terrorists killed with security. Kaiser Koka was involved in many militancy-related activities in South Kashmir, especially in Awantipora.

ADGP Kumar said "Notorious terrorist of JeM terror outfit namely Kaiser Koka active since 2018 was trapped in encounter."

Forces managed to kill the Koka without any collateral damage and recovered huge arms and ammunition from the twin terrorist bodies. Kumar added "Terrorist Kaiser Koka neutralized. Identification of 2nd terrorist is being ascertained."

"We have recovered incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials from the bodies" ADGP said.

Earlier a gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces in Wandakpora area of Awantipora. A police officer monitoring the operation said we tried to get them surrendered but they fired on the searching party which was retaliated. This led to an ecounter with the killing of two terrorists.

It's pertinent to mention here this is the 74th encounter in Kashmir since January this year and the security forces have managed to kill 125 terrorists. Jammu Kashmir with other security forces has also managed to arrest 51 active terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists this year since January this year and have also arrested 192 terrorists' supporters this year in Kashmir.