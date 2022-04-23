J&K gears up security ahead of PM Modi's visit

Srinagar: The security has been put on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden visit to UT post Centre purge Article 370 and bifurcated state into two UTs. Multi-layer checking points have been put in place at all sensitive and hypersensitive locations of J&K. Besides surprise checking are being done on various parts of Kashmir for past two days.

The security scenario has been further tightened following the sudden surge in militants attacks across Jammu and Kashmir in the past three days.

Senior police officials said that additional security forces have been deployed to ensure anti-national elements would come across to disrupt the peace atmosphere. An aerial surveillance grid, drones and sharpshooters would be fit in place around the radius of PM's rally venue.

The J&K Police and other security forces have managed to kill Five terrorists in Baramulla and Jammu in the past two days in twin major operations.

These operations prove fruitful for forces as one of the longest surviving militant commanders Yousuf Kantroo was killed while Two JeM Fidayeens have been gunned down in the Sujwan area of Jammu.



Live TV