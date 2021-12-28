J&K gets 9 new infrastructures as Rajnath Singh dedicates 27 projects to boost connectivity

Srinagar: Defence minister Rajnath Singh dedicates 24 bridges and 3 Roads to the Nation. Among them, 9 were in Jammu Kashmir. He e-inaugurated these roads and bridges including nine bridges at various roads in J&K which were constructed by Project Beacon. Shri Manoj Sinha Hon’ble Lt Governor, J & K also attended the e- inauguration.

The bridges which were inaugurated are located on roads Sonmarg Bypass, Z-Gali-Machhal, Puldoda - Bhaderwah, Bandipur - Gureiz, Payarpora - Guthamdori, Dul – Galhar and at Udhampur.

The Machhal inauguration was attended at the site by DDC Vice Chairman, Kupwara Mr Haji Farooq Ahmad at Machhal, who inaugurated Capt Ashutosh Kumar SC (P) Memorial Bridge at Asthan Nala, Macchal.

The bridge is named after Capt Ashutosh Kumar to pay homage to the valiant officer. Capt Ashutosh Kumar was martyred in Anti - infiltration operations in Macchal Sector and was awarded Shaurya Chakra ( Posthumous) for his bravery and ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation.

The bridge is a 45 m length bridge constructed in a total cost of ₹ 6.8 Crores. Defence minister Rajnath Singh today dedicated 24 bridges and three roads completed by the Border Roads Organisation in four states and two Union Territories of India. In a centralized event held in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh lauded BRO’s commitment towards establishing connectivity in far-flung areas by ensuring timely completion of these roads and bridges.

He re-affirmed the Government’s resolve to ensure better infrastructure development in border areas keeping in view the nation’s security needs. He expressed his confidence in BRO, contributing to nation building by strengthening their crucial role and promoting economic development in border states through improved connectivity.

Construction of these bridges by Project Beacon in J&K will ensure better connectivity to local population therefore meeting the aspirations of people along with the strategic requirements of Defence Forces.



