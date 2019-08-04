J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik says nothing will be done 'secretly', asks people to 'wait till Monday, Tuesday'

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik made a fresh attempt to calm the people of the state, saying that instead of indulging in speculations, they should wait for Monday or Tuesday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Malik said that whatever happens in Jammu and Kashmir will not happen “secretly”.

When asked about the prevailing situation in the state, Governor Malik said, “Whatever will happen, it will not happen secretly. It will come to Parliament, it will be discussed. So there is no reason to spread the rumours.”

He further said that since Parliament is still in session, people must wait for Monday or Tuesday before reaching any conclusion.

The Governor categorically said that “till today” he has no information about any development. He said that he had talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH J&K Guv on rumours regarding situation in J&K:..I've talked to everybody in Delhi&nobody has given me any hint that we'll do this or that. Somebody's saying there'll be trifurcation,somebody says Article 35 A, 370...Nobody has discussed these things with me either PM or HM pic.twitter.com/RKmb7ahfLE — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

“Till today I have no information, no inclination. I have talked to everybody in Delhi and nobody has given me any hint that we will do this, or that. Somebody says there will be trifurcation, somebody says Article 35A, Article 370, (but) nobody has discussed these things with me, neither the Prime Minister, nor the Home Minister,” said the J&K Governor.

The statement by the Governor comes even as more than 6100 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists have been flown out of Srinagar through different airlines as well as military aircraft. The pilgrims and tourists flew out of the Valley after an advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Delegations led by Kashmir politicians and former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have already met the Governor, expressing their concern about the prevailing situation in the state.

While Abdullah demanded that Prime Minister Modi-led central government must break silence over the issue, Mehbooba claimed that there was “fear” among people, following the recent development.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) already asked airlines to be ready to operate extra flights to and from Srinagar. The DGCA said, "All scheduled Indian airlines to be prepared to operate extra flights to and from Srinagar at short notice to fly out Amarnath Yatris and tourists from there if need be."