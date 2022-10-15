J&K: IED detected in close proximity of Bandipora-Sopore road destroyed
The IED weighing around 18kg was detected at 8.35 am in morning in close proximity of Bandipora-Sopore road in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.
- The security forces on Saturday averted a major tragedy in J&K
- The IED, weighing around 18 kg, was fitted with two gas cylinders
- The Bandipora-Sopore highway is an important line of communication
Srinagar: The security forces on Saturday averted a major tragedy by detecting and destroying an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Bandipora-Sopore road in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED, weighing around 18 kg, was fitted with two gas cylinders in the Astango area of the north Kashmir district, officials said. The IED was detected at about 08.35 am, search parties were immediately deployed and an area of a 300-metre radius was cordoned off. The Bandipora-Sopore highway is an important line of communication for civil traffic as well as for the army and CAPF convoys.
Srinagar-based Public Relations Officer (Defence) Col Emron Musavi said that based on intelligence received from the police and corroborated by the army, a joint operation was launched in the early hours of Saturday.
A bomb disposal squad neutralised the IED, which was found in close proximity of the Bandipora-Sopore road, without any collateral damage, he said.
#WATCH | Bomb Disposal Squad neutralises IED detected on Bandipora-Sopore road between Badyara and Kanbathi villages in Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir
(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/xSpFhzZCLQ — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022
"#Chinarwarriors & @JmuKmrPolice averted a major terror attack today by recovering & in-situ destroying an 18kg #IED at Astangoo, #Bandipora. #IndianArmy stands by its commitment to keep #Kashmir terror-free, Chinar Corps of the army wrote on Twitter.
#Chinarwarriors & @JmuKmrPolice averted a major terror attack today by recovering & in-situ destroying an 18kg #IED at Astangoo, #Bandipora.#IndianArmy stands by its commitment to keep #Kashmir terror free.@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/6Qb35tVvwV — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 15, 2022
(With ANI, PTI inputs)
