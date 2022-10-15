J&K: IED detected in close proximity of Bandipora-Sopore road destroyed

Srinagar: The security forces on Saturday averted a major tragedy by detecting and destroying an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Bandipora-Sopore road in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED, weighing around 18 kg, was fitted with two gas cylinders in the Astango area of the north Kashmir district, officials said. The IED was detected at about 08.35 am, search parties were immediately deployed and an area of a 300-metre radius was cordoned off. The Bandipora-Sopore highway is an important line of communication for civil traffic as well as for the army and CAPF convoys.

Srinagar-based Public Relations Officer (Defence) Col Emron Musavi said that based on intelligence received from the police and corroborated by the army, a joint operation was launched in the early hours of Saturday.

A bomb disposal squad neutralised the IED, which was found in close proximity of the Bandipora-Sopore road, without any collateral damage, he said.

#WATCH | Bomb Disposal Squad neutralises IED detected on Bandipora-Sopore road between Badyara and Kanbathi villages in Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir



"#Chinarwarriors & @JmuKmrPolice averted a major terror attack today by recovering & in-situ destroying an 18kg #IED at Astangoo, #Bandipora. #IndianArmy stands by its commitment to keep #Kashmir terror-free, Chinar Corps of the army wrote on Twitter.

