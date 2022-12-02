J&K: Infiltration bid foiled along LOC in Uri, arms and contraband recovered

Srinagar: The security forces on Friday foiled an infiltration and smuggling bid of arms and drugs along the Line of Control in the Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. In a statement issued by Baramullah police, a spokesperson said that a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Rewand Nallah in Kamalkote area of Uri. The statement reads there were indications of the initiation of an early warning system installed by the Army and some fires were also spotted. “Further search led to the recovery of arms and ammunition including 2 AK-74 Rifles, 02 AK Magazine, 117 rounds, 2 Pistols and 2 pistol magazines and 10 packets of suspected contraband,” he said.

It further reads a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Uri and an investigation had been set in motion.

Security forces had prior inputs that around two hundred trained terrorists are waiting at launching pads across the LOC to infiltrate and they will be trying their best to infiltrate into India before the onset of winter and heavy snowfall on mountains which will close the routes of infiltration and make it impossible for them to cross the LOC. After the input high alert has been sounded on the Line Of Control (LOC) and hinterland to foil every attempt of infiltration and smuggling.