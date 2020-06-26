हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K issues domicile certificates seven months after abrogation of Article 370

J&amp;K issues domicile certificates seven months after abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started issuing domicile certificates to permanent and non-permanent residents under the new rule nearly seven months after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

It was in May that the Centre had prescribed procedures for issuance of domicile certificates. Since then long queues could be seen at tehsildar offices.

Online application facility for the domicile certificate was also available due to coronavirus outbreak. 

On Monday, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu launched the e-application-cum-issuance of domicile certificate in Jammu and Kashmir, through online mode.

A senior Indian Administrative Service Officer from Bihar, Navin Choudhary became the first Domicile of Jammu and Kashmir from among the bureaucracy running J&K.

While, Aaliya Tariq from Sopore in Baramulla became the first recipient of domicile certificate through e-mode.

The PRC holders and other applicants can apply for issuance of domicile certificate online by providing Aadhaar number and receive the certificate through online mode.

PRC holders will be able to receive their Domicile Certificate through this application without visiting any office.

As per the domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in J&K are entitled to get domicile certificates. 

