J&K leaders irked with Centre's decision allowing non-locals to cast votes

Srinagar: Kashmir politicians reacted sharply to reports that people temporarily residing in Jammu and Kashmir can cast vote in the next assembly election in the Union Territory, accusing the BJP of their hidden agenda of tilting the election in their favor.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Is the BJP so insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needs to import temporary voters to win seats? None of these things will help the BJP when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise."

He was reacting to media reports which claimed that people who are temporarily residing in Jammu and Kashmir for work, business, or education or are part of security forces can vote in the next assembly elections.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the real aim of the process was to disempower the local population. Mufti Tweeted "GOI’s decision to defer polls in J&K preceded by egregious gerrymandering tilting the balance in BJPs favor & now allowing non-locals to vote is obviously to influence election results. The real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower locals."

Separatist turned mainstream politician heading People's Conference Sajad Gani Lone termed the move as "dangerous" and said it will be "disastrous".

"This is dangerous. I don't know what they want to achieve. This is much more than mischief. Democracy is a relic, especially in the context of Kashmir. Please remember 1987. We are yet to come out of that. Don't replay 1987. It will be as disastrous," Lone wrote in a tweet.