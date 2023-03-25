topStoriesenglish2587679
NewsIndia
MAHATMA GANDHI

J&K LG Manoj Sinha Claims Mahatma Gandhi Did Not Have Law Degree, Tushar Gandhi Reacts

Tushar Gandhi responded to Sinha's remarks, tweeting, "I have dispatched a copy of Bapu's Autobiography to Rajbhavan Jammu."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Manoj Sinha claimed Mahatma Gandhi does not have a university degree
  • Tushar Gandhi recently took to Twitter to refute the claims

Trending Photos

J&K LG Manoj Sinha Claims Mahatma Gandhi Did Not Have Law Degree, Tushar Gandhi Reacts

New Delhi: Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, recently took to Twitter to refute the claims made by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, about the educational qualifications of his ancestor. Sinha made the statement during a keynote address for Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Memorial Lecture at ITM Gwalior, where he claimed that Mahatma Gandhi did not have a university degree as per a PTI report.

However, Tushar Gandhi provided evidence to the contrary, citing that his great-grandfather had passed two Matric exams, one from Alfred High School Rajkot and the other, its equivalent in London, British Matriculation. Moreover, he acquired a Law Degree from Inner Temple, a law College affiliated with London University, by studying and passing exams.

He had also simultaneously acquired two diplomas, one in Latin and the other in French, which were issued to educate the Deputy Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite Tushar Gandhi's refutation, Sinha's claims had spread like wildfire, leading to a public debate about the educational qualifications of one of India's most prominent historical figures. Tushar Gandhi had a stern response to Sinha's remarks, tweeting, "I have dispatched a copy of Bapu's Autobiography to Rajbhavan Jammu with the hope that if the Deputy Governor can read, he will educate himself."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'