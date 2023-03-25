J&K LG Manoj Sinha Claims Mahatma Gandhi Did Not Have Law Degree, Tushar Gandhi Reacts

New Delhi: Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, recently took to Twitter to refute the claims made by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, about the educational qualifications of his ancestor. Sinha made the statement during a keynote address for Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Memorial Lecture at ITM Gwalior, where he claimed that Mahatma Gandhi did not have a university degree as per a PTI report.

However, Tushar Gandhi provided evidence to the contrary, citing that his great-grandfather had passed two Matric exams, one from Alfred High School Rajkot and the other, its equivalent in London, British Matriculation. Moreover, he acquired a Law Degree from Inner Temple, a law College affiliated with London University, by studying and passing exams.

He had also simultaneously acquired two diplomas, one in Latin and the other in French, which were issued to educate the Deputy Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

I have dispatched a copy of Bapu’s Autobiography to Rajbhavan Jammu with the hope that if the Deputy Governor can read he will educate himself. pic.twitter.com/YzPjyi8b1f — Tushar (@TusharG) March 24, 2023

Despite Tushar Gandhi's refutation, Sinha's claims had spread like wildfire, leading to a public debate about the educational qualifications of one of India's most prominent historical figures. Tushar Gandhi had a stern response to Sinha's remarks, tweeting, "I have dispatched a copy of Bapu's Autobiography to Rajbhavan Jammu with the hope that if the Deputy Governor can read, he will educate himself."