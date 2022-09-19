NewsIndia
Jammu and Kashmir's LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates multipurpose cinema halls at Pulwama, Shopian

J&K has a long association with the world of cinema. The new film policy and facilities created have once again made J&K the favorite shooting destination and brought back the golden era of film-making at the UT, LG Manoj Sinha

  • J&K has seen a great change in the governance post abrogation of Article 370
  • After 32 years Kashmir would be reintroduced to Cinema halls
  • ‘Cinema is a powerful creative medium that reflects the culture, values, and aspirations of the people, LG Sinha
  • Cinema halls in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Reasi will be inaugurated soon, LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir: J&K has seen a great change in the governance post abrogation of Article 370. The focus of the administration of J&K is on empowering people through socio-economic progress. The most recent step is the opening of two cinema halls in the region. Jammu and Kashmir`s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated multipurpose cinema halls in Pulwama and Shopian districts on Sunday.

‘Today is a historic day for J&K UT. Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian will offer facilities ranging from a movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth,’ he said. Students, youths, and people from all walks of life gathered at the new multipurpose cinema halls at Drussu Pulwama and MC Shopian to witness the event. The establishment of cinemas at district headquarters has been undertaken by the government`s Mission Youth Department in collaboration with the district administration.

Cinema halls in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Reasi will be inaugurated soon. The Lt Governor dedicated the multipurpose cinema halls of Pulwama and Shopian to the people, especially the younger generation of Kashmir who has waited for a long time for this moment.

He shared the government`s vision to establish similar multipurpose cinema halls in every district of the UT under Mission Youth. ‘Cinema is a powerful creative medium that reflects the culture, values, and aspirations of the people. It opens the door to the world of knowledge, discoveries, enables people to get a better understanding of each other`s culture,’ he said.

J&K has a long association with the world of cinema. The new film policy and facilities created have once again made J&K the favorite shooting destination and brought back the golden era of film-making in the UT, Sinha said.

