Congress invites Tejashwi Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra

Congress leaders in Bihar met with Tejashwi Yadav and his parents, and urged him to join Rahul Gandhi on his foot march, claiming a huge public response to the 12-state, 3,500 km campaign. 

Sep 19, 2022

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has extended an invitation to Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, to participate in his Bharat Jodo yatra. 

Congress leaders in Bihar met with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and his parents, former Chief Ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, on Sunday (September 18, 2022), and urged Tejashwi Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi on his foot march. 

The Congress leaders added that the 12-state campaign had received tremendous public support.

The invite comes days after Bihar deputy CM raised doubts about the Congress's leadership of the opposition and indicated that the party should take a backseat in some areas.

"The Congress should fight the seats where it is in a direct fight with BJP, but wherever regional parties are stronger, as in Bihar, it should let us sit in the driving seat," the RJD leader said last week.

However, the invite to Tejashwi Yadav hints at the Congress's attempt to bring regional allies on board with its leadership of the opposition.

According to the reports, Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, also received an invitation. It may be noted that it is yet unknown whether or when the leaders will support Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar’s decision to leave the BJP and establish a new government with RJD, Congress and other opposition parties gave a significant boost to the opposition which is gearing up to take on the BJP in the 2024 national election.

