J&K: LG Sinha Chairs Key Meet To Assess Security Situation In Wake Of Terror Attacks On Labourers

Jammu And Kashmir News: Following the recent terrorist attack on labourers in Gagangeer in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal, a crucial Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting convened at the Rajbhawan in Srinagar.

The meeting was chaired by Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha. It aimed to devise a comprehensive strategy to prevent future attacks and ensure robust security at vital infrastructure sites across the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asked the security grid to prepare a comprehensive strategy to eliminate the terrorists and their logistics network in Jammu and Kashmir to fulfill the government's commitment of ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in the Union territory.

Sinha told the top security brass to carry out a security audit of all vital projects in Jammu and Kashmir and plug the loopholes, if any.

The Northern Army Commander, JK Director General of Police, Corps Commanders, and representatives from various intelligence agencies and various other security and intelligence officers attained the meeting.

The LG directed the security forces to take strong steps to get the terrorists involved in the Gagangeer attack and other attacks and brought them to justice at the earliest. He directed agencies to take proactive action to dismantle the network of overground workers, which enables the ultras to carry out such dastardly acts.

According to sources, J&K LG Sinha is particularly focused on enhancing security protocols at all critical installations and infrastructure projects, including ongoing railway developments. He has previously chaired two back-to-back security reviews, first at Gagangeer and then in Srinagar, calling for improved coordination among security agencies.

Authorities are now conducting an extensive manhunt for the assailants involved in these attacks. Around fifty suspects have been interrogated recently, although no formal arrests have been made as investigations continue.

As discussions unfold at the UHQ meeting, the focus remains on restoring peace and security in the Valley while safeguarding the rights and safety of non-local workers who contribute significantly to local development.