J&K: Live mortar bomb found near LOC in Poonch, defused

Jammu: A live mortar was defused at a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. Some labourers found the unexploded mortar shell while digging at Ajote village and informed the police, they said. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the village and the explosive device was safely defused, they said. The mortar shell had apparently landed in the village during cross-border shelling by Pakistan some years ago, the officials added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army foiled a major infiltration bid by killing three terrorists along the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu. While the body of one of the terrorists was recovered by soldiers, the bodies of the other two, lying across the LoC, were taken back by villagers of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), they said.

Jammu-based defence spokesman Lt. Col Devinder Anand said, "At about 1000 hours, the alert soldiers of the Indian Army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector, wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side."

Adding he said, “The alert troops challenged the infiltrators and the (terrorists) fired on their troops,” he said, adding, “In the ensuing firefight, One ( terrorist ) body has been recovered along with Two AK -47 Rifles, One Pistol and other war like stores”.

The soldiers challenged the infiltrators who opened fire on them, he said. In an ensuing firefight, three terrorists were killed, the officials said. The villagers in PoK carried back the bodies of the other two terrorists, the officials said.

The operation continues and a massive search operation was on Thursday launched by the Army in the areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector.

(With PTI inputs)