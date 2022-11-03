2 migrant labourers shot by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag, one critical

Srinagar: Two migrant labourers working in a private school were shot at and injured in Wanihama village of Anantnag district in South Kashmir. A police official confirming the incident said that two labourers working at Sabir Abdullah Public School(SAPS) in Wanihama were shot at and injured inside the school by terrorists. He said that the duo has been shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment where they are being operated on. Meanwhile, Kashmir police on its official Twitter handle also confirmed that two persons were injured.“Terrorist fired upon two outside labourers (01 from Bihar & second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at #Bondialgam in #Anantnag district. Both are being shifted to hospital. Further details shall follow,” police tweeted.

Sources in the police said that one is from Bihar, and one is from Nepal. The person from Nepal is critical.

Earlier on Tuesday, four terrorists were killed in two more anti-terror operations in South Kashmir where after getting input about the presence of terrorists, joint forces laid a cordon and search operation.

On the same day, Jammu Kashmir police arrested three hybrid terrorists in Srinagar along with arms and ammunition.

SSP Srinagar in a statement said "Today at a Naka in Harnambal, Srinagar Police arrested two hybrid terrorists namely Aamir Mushtaq Dar R/o Iqbalabad Sozaith Budgam and Kabil Rashid R/o Sicop Mohalla HMT Srinagar. Two grenades were recovered from their possession." He added that "They disclosed the name of another associate Aqib Jamal Bhat R/o Sozaith Budgam who was also arrested and during initial interrogation, he disclosed about an IED in his possession. All three persons are affiliated with LeT/TRF.

"The IED of approximately 10kg was recovered in Rangreth on his instance, by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 62 RR. Further investigation is on to unearth more facts", SSP Srinagar said.