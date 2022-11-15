J&K: Major tragedy averted, 2 IEDs with timer detected in Jammu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police have detected two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) with timer at Phallian Mandal in Jammu district late evening on Monday, police said that a major tragedy was averted. A police officer confirmed the detection of IEDs and said, the IEDs were found inside a black-coloured backpack near Phallian Mandal police post under Satwari Police Station in Jammu last evening. “The IEDs were recovered during routine searches.” He added. The Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately called and the devices were defused in a controlled blast without any damage to life or property.

The investigation has been taken up and police are working to nab the accused involved in it. Meanwhile, security has been also beefed up in the Jammu district.

Earlier on Nov 5, a live mortar was defused at a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Some labourers found the unexploded mortar shell while digging at Ajote village and informed the police. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the village and the explosive device was safely defused. The mortar shell had apparently landed in the village during cross-border shelling by Pakistan some years ago.

Earlier on Nov 1, IED of approximately 10kg was recovered in Rangreth area of Sringar on by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 62 RR.