2 migrant labourers shot by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag, 2nd attack within 10 days

Srinagar: Two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were shot and injured by terrorists at the Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag in South Kashmir on Saturday. Police officials said that both the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. The area of attack has been cordoned off by forces and a search operation launched to nab the attackers. The injured labourers have been identified as Chota Prasad and Govind residents of Gorakhpur, UP. The Kashmir Zone Police confirming the incident on Twitter said, "Terrorists fired upon & injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to hospital for treatment. Area being #cordoned off. Further details shall follow."

Meanwhile terrorist outfit TRF claims responsibility for the attack and said they will carry out such attacks in future as well. They also threatened the media asking them not to carry only the government version of news.

Earlier on November 3, Two migrant labourers working in a private school were shot at and injured in Wanihama village of Anantnag district in South Kashmir. A police official confirming the incident said that two labourers working at Sabir Abdullah Public School(SAPS) in Wanihama were shot at and injured inside the school by terrorists. He said that the duo has been shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment where they are being operated on.