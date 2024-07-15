J&K: Palestinian Flag Waved, Anti-US Slogans Chanted During Muharram Procession

Srinagar: In a significant development, thousands from the Shia community gathered today at Lal Chowk to join the mourning procession of 8th Muharram, an event that had not been allowed for over three decades due to security concerns. The procession marked a stark contrast to previous restrictions, under which even small gatherings were prohibited.

The participants of the procession carried Palestine flags, and slogans against Israel and the United States were heard. This year’s event followed the lifting of a 34-year ban by the Jammu and Kashmir government, which had initially imposed the restriction in 1989 amid rising terrorism threats.

The ban was lifted last year when the government permitted the 8th Muharram procession to follow its traditional route from Gurubazar to Dalgate in Srinagar. This decision came after assessments indicated improved security conditions in the region.

Shia community members expressed their gratitude to the government for allowing the procession. “We are very happy with the decision of the government. Today, our sentiments were respected, and the arrangements were commendable,” said one participant.

Extensive security measures were implemented to ensure the safety of the procession. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, VK Bhri, chaired a joint meeting with police and other security agencies to discuss the arrangements and challenges. The IGP, along with the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other officials, personally oversaw the procession to ensure everything was in place.

"Complete security arrangements have been made. A three-tier security system is in place, and all necessary provisions have been made. Peace has returned to the valley," said IGP Kashmir VK Bhri.

The procession, which started at 5 am from Gurubazar following Fajr prayers, was scheduled to conclude by 8 am but was extended till noon due to the peaceful nature and large turnout of participants.

Divisional Commissioner Vijay Bhidhuri commented on the comprehensive preparations: “All needed arrangements are in place, be it water, toilets, or health facilities. People have been very cooperative, and it's a big change we are seeing in Kashmir.”

The 8th of Muharram commemorates the day of Karbala when Imam Hussain and his followers were martyred. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds profound significance for Muslims, particularly the Shia community. Ensuring a safe environment for the mourning programs and processions was a top priority for the authorities.

Despite the peaceful atmosphere, a group of youths carrying Palestinian flags and raising anti-Israel and anti-US slogans was briefly observed before dispersing from the procession.

This historic event highlighted the Shia community's deep-rooted traditions and the improved security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a new chapter in the region’s religious and social landscape.