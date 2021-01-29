J&K: Newly-recruited JeM terrorist arrested with arms, ammunition by Bandipora Police

Kashmir: Jammu Kashmir police claimed that a newly recruited terrorist has been arrested from Bandipora district of north Kashmir along with arms and ammunition.

The SSP of Bandipora, Rahul Malik said “Based on a specific information regarding movement of terrorists from Sopore to Bandipora, a joint naka by Bandipora police and security forces was laid out at Patushay Bandipora. During checking, one terrorist namely Imitiyaz Ahmad Khan resident of Panzigam, Bandipora was apprehended."

Certain arms and ammunition was recovered from him like 1 pistol, 1 magazine, 10 bullets of 9 mm rounds and 5 grenades.

A police handout read: “The subject has recently joined banned terror outfit organization JeM and was given the task to carry out subversive activities in Sopore and Bandipora Towns."

Earlier on January 26, the said terrorist had managed to escape from a cordon and search operation laid down by Bandipora/Sopore Police along with security forces at Adipora Sopore.

He had taken the advantage of darkness and managed to give the security forces a slip.

Police have registered Case FIR under relevant sections of law stands registered in police station Bandipora and investigation has been taken up.

