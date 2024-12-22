J&K News: 3 Terrorist Associates Arrested In 2 Separate Operations In North Kashmir, Arms Recovered

Two terrorist associates were approached during checking in the Sopore area of the Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. In a handout, police said, “During Naka checking by the joint team of security forces, including Sopore Police, 32RR, and CRPF at Yarbugh Under police station Dangiwacha, 02 persons were arrested, identified as Rashid ah Bhat S/o Gh. Mohd Bhat R/o Arwani Anantnag and Sajid Ismail Haroo S/o M. Ismail Haroo R/o Arwani Anantnag, and recovered 01 pistol, five live rounds (9 mm), 2 hand grenades (Chinese), and cash 10600.

Earlier in another operation, a terrorist associate was apprehended along with arms and ammunition in Bandipora. Top officials said, “Security forces apprehended a terrorist associate along with arms and ammunition in the Nadihal area of Bandipora during checking at a mobile check post.

He further added, “A joint checkpoint was set up by the Bandipora Police, CRPF, and Army's 14 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) at Nadihal when they noticed a person moving suspiciously. Upon being challenged, the suspect attempted to flee but was tactically intercepted and apprehended by the security forces. During the search, a pistol, a hand grenade, and 15 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspect's possession.

All three are being questioned by Sopore and Bandipora police to get further leads, and police believe the investigation will help them to know the conspiracy and their handlers for whom they were working, and further arrests can’t be ruled out.