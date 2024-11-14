J&K News: Cops Bust Unique Drug Smuggling Case As Peddlers Turn Hi-Tech — Shocking Modus Operandi Revealed

J&K News: The drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar turned hi-tech after they made use of drones and encrypted apps to sell drugs. This is the first such case cracked by the police in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, there have been multiple incidents that have surfaced when Pakistan was seen making use of drones for droppings of narcotics from across the border on the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir. But now the drug peddlers are using technology like high-end drones and encrypted apps to deliver drugs in Srinagar City.

The arrest of a teen drug paddler has sounded alarm bells for security forces in the region. Jammu and Kashmir Police solved a very unique case in Srinagar's downtown area of Safakadal.

Kashmir Police arrested a teenager/technocrat drugpeddler along with his high-tech drone and narcotics. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the teenager used the drone to keep a vigil of the area where he used to sell drugs. He would generally call the buyers to a spot and make them walk for over a kilometer while keeping an aerial view of their movement to be sure that they were not accomplices of the police or any other person.

Based on an input pertaining to his involvement in the drug peddling, police kept vigil on his movement. Following his arrest with narcotic consignment, Modus operandi left police surprised.

Speaking on the matter, Showkat Ahmad Dar, SP, North, Srinagar City, said, “Few days ago, Police Station Safa Kadal arrested three drug peddlers from the same area who used to sell narcotics. We have also recovered a drone from the drug peddler, which they used to keep a vigil on the customers and save themselves from police. This is for the first time that a drone has been recovered from a drug peddler in Kashmir. It's a big success.”

Besides the arrest of the teenager, Jammu and Kashmir Police also arrested two more youngsters who had been helping the main accused for supplying and selling the drugs.

The youngsters are from the Athwajan area in south Kashmir, while the other one is from the same Safa Kadal area in Srinagar. All of them have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

During the investigation, police discovered some links with people from outside Jammu and Kashmir also. The consignments and payments have been done via UPI, whose numbers are showing outside Kashmir Valley.

Showkat Ahmad Dar, SP, North, Srinagar City, said, “For abusers, the treatment is a must, but we are keeping a watch on the peddlers. Wherever we are recovering drugs from their possession, we are making the arrests. Like in this case, around 150 bottles of codeine were recovered, and an FIR has been registered against three drug peddlers. The drone and phones have been seized. Now we are also investigating the linkages that these people had so that we can reach the bottom of the case''.