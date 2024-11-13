Advertisement
J&K News: Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam, 9th Incident In 11 Days

A police officer said that a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
J&K News: Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam, 9th Incident In 11 Days Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Badimarg area of Yaripora, in Kulgam district, Jammu & Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

J&K Encounter: An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam village. This came as two to three terrorists were reported to be present in the area. The encounter broke out during a cordon and search operation in Badimarg village of Yaripora in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

A police officer said that a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. He said that as they moved towards the suspected place, the hiding terrorists began firing on them, which started an encounter in retaliation.

Following the firing, the entire area has been cordoned off. The firing took place in an apple orchard, and security forces have tightened security at all entry and exit points. More security forces have been sent to the spot.

This is the 9th incident in the last 11 days in Kashmir when firing has been seen between terrorists and security forces. So far, eight terrorists have been killed in these encounters, including five foreign terrorists. After the terrorist attacks in Kashmir in the last week of October, the security forces have prepared a counter strategy and have started attacking the terrorists.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

