J&K News: Major Tragedy Averted As Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar School

J&K News: In a tragic incident, a fire broke out in a school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar amid Children’s Day celebrations. The incident took place on the lawns of Muslim Public High School in Srinagar's Rajbagh area, where a major disaster was averted after a fire broke out on the top floor of the school, creating panic among students and staff.

The blaze, which engulfed the upper story of the school building, prompted a swift response from both residents and the fire department, ensuring the safety of students and staff present at the time. The incident occurred during school hours, creating a wave of panic among students and faculty who were present in the school.

Speaking about the incident, the vice chairman of the school, Advocate Asrar Ali, said that “the top floor where the fire started remains closed and used for only examinations, and this time the floor was closed. As the faculty who were in the lawn noticed the flames, they raised the alarm, and all students from 1st and 2nd floors were rescued with all faculty members. They further said the fire brigade was soon informed, and around 7 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot beside the police CRPF, and locals of the area helped in the rescue. All the students as well as faculty members are safe; however, there is loss to the building; he said primary reports suggest it’s a short-circuit that caused the fire.”

Following the coordinated efforts of the community and emergency services, all individuals inside the school were safely evacuated, and no injuries or loss of life were reported.

Fire tenders reached the spot well in time to douse off the flames, and the swift action of locals along with police and CRPF is the reason that no loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident. Police have lodged the case and started to investigate the actual cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Sakina Itoo too reached the spot and took stock of the situation. She said it is a matter of relief that all the children and teachers are safe, and we will see what help can be given. At least 550 students from primary to 10th grade are studying in this school, and around 70 are the faculty members.