J&K News: Major Tragedy Averted As Security Forces Defuse IED On Srinagar-Baramulla Highway

J&K News: A major tragedy was averted in Jammu and Kashmir by security forces after they destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a controlled blast in apple orchards.

The IED was planted by terrorists along the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway in the Palpora Pattan area of Baramulla District to target security forces, but it was detected by the road opening party of 29RR and informed BDS.

Following the detection of the IED, the bomb disposal squad was called to investigate the object and the bag. Some explosives were detected, probably a pressure IED. The explosives were initially defused by BDS, and then later they were destroyed in a controlled blast with the help of sandbags.

The road was temporarily closed due to traffic on precautionary measures by authorities. After the IED was destroyed, the road was cleared for traffic.

Srinagar-Baramullah Highway is always busy with security forces convoys. It’s believed that the IED was kept to target forces vehicles, but timely action averted a major tragedy.