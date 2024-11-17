J&K News: Following the passing of a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly asking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government to work out a mechanism for restoring the special status of the erstwhile state, partners in the ruling alliance in the Union Territory (UT) National Conference and the Congress doesn't seem to be on the same page. The differences came to light after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that his party never talked about the restoration of Article 370.

Kharge's latest remarks on the restoration of Article 370 have created a stir with the opposition in the UT seeking clarification on the Assembly resolution from CM Omar Abdullah and his party. The opposition termed it a matter related to people's emotions.

During the Pune press conference, Kharge said, "Amit Shah, in his poll rallies, accuses the Congress of spreading lies. But he (himself) is saying that the Congress wants to bring back Article 370 (in J&K). Tell me, who said that and when?"

"You are bringing up an issue. If it (resolution to repeal Article 370) had already been passed in Parliament, why are you raking up the issue again? It means you want to keep the issue alive to divide. If you want to say this, go to Kashmir and say it. Elections are over in Kashmir," the Congress president said.

Opposition has raised questions on the Jammu and Kashmir government on two different statements of the pre-poll alliance National Conference and Congress on a resolution recently passed by the state assembly regarding special status on Jammu and Kashmir.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has called for clarity from the Jammu and Kashmir government pertaining to its position on Article 370 following a recent assembly resolution that she deems lacking in substance.

During her visit to the Budgam district of central Kashmir, Mufti raised questions on a resolution passed by assembly and demanded clarification from the government. “People have given a big mandate to the government of Jammu and Kashmir and have trusted them. 370 is an emotional issue for Kashmiris. I think the National Conference and Congress, especially the government, should clarify this matter, which we had also raised that was not clear in the resolution. 370 was talked about secretly. The government, which has more than 50 MLAs, should have spoken up, she said.

She added, “First of all, they should have condemned 5 August 2019, which they did not do. It seemed as if they were ashamed. And Congress's statement that the resolution was for statehood and not for 370 has raised questions in people's minds, so the government should clarify this."

Besides Mufti, People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone also sought clarification from Abdullah. In a post on X, Sajad wrote, "Now even the All India President of Congress, Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge, has clarified that they never talked about getting Article 370 back. Do the people of Jammu and Kashmir not deserve even a clarification from the National Conference?" Sajad wrote.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters in Jammu on the sidelines of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday, Pradesh Congress committee president Tariq Hamid Qarra said there was no mention of 370 in the resolution passed by the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly.

Qara said, “He said the demand for restoration of Article 370 was not raised in the resolution, nor is there any mention of it, and after the Supreme Court verdict, if any special status we have got from the centre is statehood, we have already made clear our nce." Not only Qarra but Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karra also said, Let the BJP tell who has talked about reinstating Article 370.”

This has started a new debate on Article 370 in the political corridors. While Congress is forced to make such statements due to the elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the opposition has started cornering the Omar-led government of Jammu and Kashmir, demanding clarifications on the two different statements of this alliance.